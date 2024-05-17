The Source Wholesale Electronic Arcade Mini Golf

This fantastic Electronic Arcade Mini Neon Mini Golf brings all the joys of Mini Golf into your living room or dining room.

The Mini Neon Mini Golf set has nine holes for you to complete whilst dodging the obstacles five of which move to make things tricky for you.

. Bright neon design

. Full 9 hole mini golf course

. 5 moving obstacles

. Suitable for 1-4 players

. Battery Required: 3 x AAA (not included)

. Suitable for ages 6+

. Approximate dimensions (mm) H 660 W 410 D 30