M.Y. Traditional Games Mini Tumbling Tower 48 Wooden Pieces

Brand New and Boxed. Tumbling Tower Building Block Game Inc. 48 wooden pieces. Start the game by building a complete tower - Each player then takes their turn to remove one block and places it back on the top of the tower. The aim of the game is to stop the tower to collapsing it on your go, which gets trickier as the game goes on! How steady are your hands? Have FUN!!

Suitable for ages 3 Years +

Safety Information:
Warning. Not suitable for Children under 3 years.

