Ideal Don'T Be A Scaredy Bear

Don't Be a Scaredy Bear Game from IDEAL

Peel his plasters but beware, he really is a scaredy bear!

Scaredy Bear has had a tumble and is covered in plasters. Now it s time to peel them off, but pull too hard and you ll make him scream! The first player to remove 3 plasters wins!

Fun family action game

Scaredy Bear includes funny sounds

Can you remove the plasters without making him scream?

Requires 3 x AAA (not included)

For 2-4 players

Suitable for ages 4+