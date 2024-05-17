Character Electronic Spin The Bottle Game

The Electronic Spin the Bottle Game invites players to Spin the Bottle then choose whether to Tell the Truth? Or Take the Dare?

No need for instructions simply press the button, Spin the Bottle then wait for the Games Host to deliver the Truth or Dare!

With over 120 different challenges, dares and truths to discover there s hours of fun to be had with this addictive and hilarious family game!

Play one-on-one or in Teams.

Who has the skills to rise to the Challenges or guts to tell the Truths?