Cards Against Humanity Kids Against Maturity Illustrated Game

Contents: 600 cards. A combination of questions and answer cards Suitable for 4 or more players Each game takes 30-90 minutes Family fun card game that is suitable for all ages! 600 cards in each pack with over 40,000 combinations of answers to keep everyone laughing! Product Description Dear evolved parents - this is the BEST family card game ever! Kids Against Maturity is the perfect parental tool to approach playtime and family time. This instant classic was made and played by parents like you. With age-appropriate toilet humour and funny innuendos for the adults, it can be enjoyed by the whole family. HOW TO PLAY - Kids Against Maturity is easy to learn and simple to play with the whole family. The only requirements are being able to read and having a sense of humour. Each player gets 10 white answer cards and takes turns asking the blue question cards. Each question asker chooses the funniest answer, and the player with the highest amount of most amusing responses, wins the game. It is that simple! Please note that styles may vary.