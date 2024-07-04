Doctor Who Board Game

Travelling through the time vortex, the Tardis is hit by a time spiral, outlawed technology which has been reactivated by the Daleks. The collision has scattered three key components of the Tardis throughout time and space. The Doctor has to use What is left of the Tardis' Telepathic circuits to break the laws of time and enlist the assistance of her former incarnations and numerous travelling companions. Contents: 6 x player pieces and counters 30 x encounter cards 12 x friends of the Doctor cards 18 x Tardis part cards 1 x six-sided dice instructions take the role of one of the doctors to retrieve the key components whilst battling deadly foes and race back to the Tardis to complete the repairs and be declared the winner! Product information: Doctor Who board game race to the Tardis board game players: 2-6 ages: 8+