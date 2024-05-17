Marketplace.
Marvel Thor Dodge Challenger 1:24 Die Cast Car

Marvel Thor Dodge Challenger 1:24 Die Cast Car
Meticulously styled and inspired by the God of Thunder, this 2015 Dodge Challenge SRT8 Hellcat features sleek lines, with iconic logos and Asgardian wings. This vehicle features opening doors, hood, and trunk along with a detailed interior. Accompanied by a 2.75" 100 Percent die-cast collectible Thor figure wielding Mjolnir, this ride is fit for the Gods. Collect all the Marvel inspired by die-cast vehicles with figures.

