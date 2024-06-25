Monopoly The Goonies Monopoly Board Game

Goonies never say die! Join Mikey, Brand, Andy, Mouth, Data, Chunk and Sloth in this adventurous twist on the fast-dealing property trading game. Go on a swash-buckling adventure to find One-Eyed Willy s rich stuff as you visit iconic locations in and under Astoria, Oregon. Based on the popular 80s movie, join the Goonies as they navigate hazardous booby traps, outsmart the Fratellis, and save the Goondocks in this custom edition of MONOPOLY. Grab one of six collectible tokens ” Willy s Eye Patch, Gold Doubloon, Statue of David, Skull and Crossbones, Copper Bones, or the Little Girl s Bike ” then follow the map to the Lighthouse Lounge, play the Bone Organ, and climb aboard The Inferno as you relive your favourite moments from The Goonies! Buy up all of your favourite moments and locations, build Booby Traps and Treasure Chests to charge your opponents more rent, and be the first to take Astoria for your very own.

