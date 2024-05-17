Marketplace.
Sonic The Hedgehog Board Game

Sonic The Hedgehog Board Game

Sonic The Hedgehog Board Game
Sonic and Friends must compete to find the 7 Chaos Emeralds and harness their powers to defeat the notorious Dr. Eggman!Play as Sonic, Amy, Tails or Knuckles and be the first to find the Chaos Emeralds.But beware.... Dr Eggman's robots are lurking behind every corner and will try to sabotage your mission! Its time to find out if you have what it takes to win this epic battle!The aim of the game is to be the first player to reach Dr Eggman at the centre of the board with all 7 Chaos Emeralds (one of each colour) in your possession. Once there, you must face Dr Eggman in a final battle to win!

