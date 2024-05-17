Confident Games Tug! Board Game

BRILLIANT BOARD GAMES FOR ADULTS & KIDS “ Tug Teams Assemble! Get everyone involved in this exciting two-team battle of brains over brawn

ENTER THE ARENA - The game plays out inside the game box, which unfolds superbly into a mini tug of war arena with suspended rope and flag!

IS BRAD PITT OVER 6 FOOT? - Full of guessable 50:50 questions that start easy and get tougher, sparking amusing conversations before your team locks in

TUG THAT ROPE - If just one team gets it right, they tug towards their side. Let the back-and-forth battle begin! Can your team TUG the flag all the way to your end to win?

FEEL THE SUSPENSE - The stakes rise as questions are worth more as the game goes on, and you can use your Last Chance Tug lifeline to stay in the game

NEW FAMILY GAME “ A travel-friendly trivia quiz game for 2-20 players from the creators of the award-winning smash hit CONFIDENT?

EASY TO LEARN, QUICK TO PLAY “ Easy to learn and fun to play for the whole family. Tug! is the party game you'll want to play again and again!