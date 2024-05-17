Furreal Friends Rollies Surprise

Friendly hair balls: furReal Rolllies are crazy and super fun pompom animals that just ask to be loved. Every child will find their favourite animal.

Open to discover: first pull the packaging to open it and reveal a soft and colourful hairball, then press the button to discover an adorable jungle, bush or forest animal.

Love, care and game: The hair ball also contains a special treat to feed the Rollies animal and hear it emits chewing sounds. When playtime, you roll the animal to hear happy electronic sounds.

Rolling to play: the cute animals are held in children's hands. You open the hair ball to feed and stroke your animal, then close it for fun rolling it or to bring it with you wherever you go.