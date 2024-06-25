Spinmaster Goonies: The Movie Board Game

You're on the hunt for One-Eyed Willy's fabled treasure with the Fratellis close behind in this immersive cooperative family strategy game! Maneuver your way through the tunnels and around challenges like the Bone Piano to discover the "Rich Stuff" at the end of the journey but only if you can stay ahead of the Fratellis! It is for 2-4 players, making it ideal for family game night. Bring back your best childhood memories and watch your kids fall in love with this classic adventure movie. The Goonies Game is here to bring you into the thrilling world of the Fratellis, the Bone Piano, the Goon Docks, and more. Work together to discover the rich stuff at the end of the journey! One-Eyed Willy has his hands on the treasure you are searching for. Solve the challenges with the silver doubloon and the copper bones key to unlock the secrets and find the treasure. In this game, you will work side-by-side with your teammate to strategize and solve the challenges. This collaborative game is ideal for family and friends! And don't forget Goonies never say die!