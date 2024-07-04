Mattel Games GKF42 Travel Rebound

Mattel Travel Games make it easy to take your favourites with you for family fun on the go Travel Rebound is all the fun of the action-packed kids' game with a base that doubles as built-in storage. Like in original Rebound, slide pucks down the game board to bounce off the bumpers as you try to land them on the scoring area. Aim to score big or to knock your opponent's pucks off -- either way, you'll need touch and a little luck This travel-friendly version of the family-favourite game features a game board that folds to store everything inside for easy portability. Easy to learn and fun to play, Travel Rebound is perfect for 5 year olds and up. Collect all the Mattel Travel Games for more on-the-go fun (each sold separately, subject to availability). colours and decorations may vary.