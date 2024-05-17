Wooden Shut The Box With Shot Glasses Game

If you're unhappy with any Marketplace product, you can request a return and refund online within 30 days. Then you'll need to send your order back to the Marketplace partner. You can't return Marketplace products to a Tesco store. Find out more about returns

Here are your delivery options from this Marketplace partner:

An exciting game of strategy, skill and luck, simply roll the dice and turn the tiles “ can you shut the box?

This classic pub game will provide simple, numerical fun for the whole family

This classic pub game will provide simple, numerical fun for the whole family An exciting game of strategy, skill and luck, simply roll the dice and turn the tiles “ can you shut the box? Superior quality wood With 2 dice and instructions Contains 4 shot glasses for adult-only games

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.