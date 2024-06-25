Harbour Housewares Master Sun Lounger Cushions - Grey - Pack of 2

Bring a touch of style and comfort to your outdoor area with our collection of beautiful Harbour Houseware Sun lounger Cushions, helping you curate the ultimate serene summer experience. Go for this gorgeous grey duo and allow your loungers to seamlessly blend in with your neutral surroundings.

Each cushion has been crafted from a reinforced canvas fabric wrapped around a foam inner. Those reinforcements provide your cushion with a layer of protection against both water and sunlight, meaning it won't rot, degrade or discolour when left exposed to the elements.

Twin ties towards the top allow this cushion to be easily secured to our range of Resol Master Sun Loungers, offering a level of support and comfort far in excess of your standard plastic lounger alone.

The outer fabric of these cushions can be unzipped and removed for easy cleaning.