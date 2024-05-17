Harbour Housewares Sussex Sun Lounger Cushions - Moroccan - Pack of 2

Travelling or not this summer, bring the indulgence and comfort of a luxury hotel to your back garden with our range of Sussex Sun Lounger Cushions.

With the perfectly padded foam cushion produced from 100% polyester you need not worry about poolside splashes and hose sprays with this set of two being sure to last you many sizzling summers to come.

Curate a rich and luxurious garden aesthetic with this magnificent Moroccan style geometric pattern.

Unzip and remove for an easy cleaning process and swap out for another one of our tranquil tones.