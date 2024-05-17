Harbour Housewares Sussex Sun Lounger Cushions - Navy Stripe - Pack of 2

Travelling or not this summer, bring the indulgence and comfort of a luxury hotel to your back garden with our range of Sussex Sun Lounger Cushions.

With the perfectly padded foam cushion produced from 100% polyester you need not worry about poolside splashes and hose sprays with this item being sure to last you many sizzling summers to come.

Bring the ambience of Coastal Cornwall to your gorgeous garden with this sophisticated stripe.

Unzip and remove for an easy cleaning process and swap out for another one of our tranquil tones.