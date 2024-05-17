Harbour Housewares Sussex Sun Lounger Cushions - Navy - Pack of 2

Travelling or not this summer, bring the indulgence and comfort of a luxury hotel to your back garden with our range of Sussex Sun Lounger Cushions.

With the perfectly padded foam cushion produced from 100% polyester you need not worry about poolside splashes and hose sprays with this duo being sure to last you many sizzling summers to come.

This beautiful deep blue hue is the ideal tone to create your very own serene sanctuary.

Unzip and remove for an easy cleaning process and swap out for another one of our tranquil tones.