PawHut Wooden Duck House with Openable Roof, Raised Base, Air Holes

This PawHut duck house is ideal for protecting your flock. For 2-4 ducks, its fir wood frame makes a durable home, whilst the tilted roof provides shelter, perfect for outdoors. Front door opens as a ramp, so pets can climb up into the house, the openable roof lets you get in and maintain their space, keeping it clean. Holes on the side lets air flow through, whilst its raised base prevents dampness, keeping pets comfortable when inside. An adjustable arm keeps the roof open when needed.
Solid fir wood frame with tilt roofFront door can be used as a rampOpenable roof allows easy access

