PawHut Large Metal Walk-In Chicken Coop Cage with Cover

This product's currently out of stock

This product's currently out of stock

If you're unhappy with any Marketplace product, you can request a return and refund online within 30 days. Then you'll need to send your order back to the Marketplace partner. You can't return Marketplace products to a Tesco store. Find out more about returns

Here are your delivery options when ordering Marketplace products that are big or heavy.

Pawhut outdoor cages are the perfect products to offer protection to your pets while offering them the freedom of fresh air. Our solid galvanized metal frames, Oxford-welded hexagonal wire mesh walls, and durable weather-resistant covers are constructed to last for years and offer you peace of mind for the safety of your animals in the outdoor environment.

Pawhut outdoor cages are the perfect products to offer protection to your pets while offering them the freedom of fresh air. Our solid galvanized metal frames, Oxford-welded hexagonal wire mesh walls, and durable weather-resistant covers are constructed to last for years and offer you peace of mind for the safety of your animals in the outdoor environment.

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.