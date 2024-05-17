PawHut Outdoor Cat House with Balcony Stairs Roof, Natural Wood Finish

A place for pets to relax, sleep and roam, thanks to this outdoor cat kennel from PawHut. There's an indoor area, which provides comfort and privacy. For fresh air, they'll use the stairs to access the balcony, which is sheltered by an asphalt roof, keeping their area dry and offering shade-perfect for hotter days. Made from solid fir wood, it's a home built to last, whilst the elevated base stops dampness from seeping through. A cosy space suitable for indoors and outdoors.