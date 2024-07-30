PawHut Rabbit Hutch Small Animal Guinea Pig House with Openable Roof

Exhausted searching for a safe and well-protected play space for your little furry friends? Our outdoor rabbit hutch offers a great living/playing/exercising area for rabbit, bunny and other small animals. The sturdy wooden frame structure and hinge roof can block sunlight and rain outdoors. It also makes it easy for you to watch your fluffy friends and bring a clear view for them. No worry about windy, rainy, snowy, it can be with you and your pets for years.