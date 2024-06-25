PawHut Large Rabbit hutch Outdoor Indoor Wheels 3 Slide-Out Trays Ramp

A home made for small pets - our PawHut rabbit hutch offers plenty of space for pets to hop, roam and play. A wooden structure, it has an openable roof for easy access and interaction, whilst the three trays ensure effortless cleaning. Equipped with six wheels at the bottom, you can move the hutch around effortlessly. Whether it's indoors or outdoors, pets will have a comfortable and secure home to thrive in. Suitable for temporary accommodation/sleeping area; capacity dependent on breed and size.