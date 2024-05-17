Marketplace.
image 1 of PawHut Wooden Pet House Elevated Rabbit Hutch Bunny Cage
image 1 of PawHut Wooden Pet House Elevated Rabbit Hutch Bunny Cageimage 2 of PawHut Wooden Pet House Elevated Rabbit Hutch Bunny Cageimage 3 of PawHut Wooden Pet House Elevated Rabbit Hutch Bunny Cageimage 4 of PawHut Wooden Pet House Elevated Rabbit Hutch Bunny Cage

PawHut Wooden Pet House Elevated Rabbit Hutch Bunny Cage

No ratings yet
Write a review

Sold and sent by MH STAR UK LTD

Delivered by post or courier

FREE standard delivery on this product

Find out more about Marketplace

£101.99

£101.99/each

PawHut Wooden Pet House Elevated Rabbit Hutch Bunny Cage
This small indoor rabbit house from PawHut is perfect for rabbits, guinea pigs and other small animals. It's made from fir wood and coated with water-based paint for protection against light everyday wear. There are four wheels with brakes to move it quickly. There's a main house for them to move around, alongside a small enclosed room to give them privacy. Two locking doors, a roof which opens and closes easily and a pull-out tray makes it easy to access and clean inside.
Rabbit hutch on wheels for easy mobilityFir wood structure, water-resistant paintEasy access with locking doors

View all Small Animal

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a Review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here