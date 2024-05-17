PawHut Wooden Pet House Elevated Rabbit Hutch Bunny Cage

This small indoor rabbit house from PawHut is perfect for rabbits, guinea pigs and other small animals. It's made from fir wood and coated with water-based paint for protection against light everyday wear. There are four wheels with brakes to move it quickly. There's a main house for them to move around, alongside a small enclosed room to give them privacy. Two locking doors, a roof which opens and closes easily and a pull-out tray makes it easy to access and clean inside.