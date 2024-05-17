PawHut Cat Litter Box Enclosure, End Table with 2 Doors, Rustic Brown

Cats love their privacy, and with this PawHut litter box furniture, they'll have exactly that. It has two compartments for litter and relaxing. The scratching pad at the entrance stops litter from spreading, whilst its enclosed design traps unwanted odours. Made from MDF and particle board for stability, ensuring pets are safe and supported when inside. Finished with a rustic appearance that blends perfectly with any decoration, you can use the top for displaying your favourite pieces.