PawHut Dog Sofa Elevated Pet Chair Cat Couch Hidden Under Seat Storage

Treat your pet to the ultimate in relaxation with an elevated dog couch from PawHut. It is made with a wooden frame and is covered with plush fabric. Not only a pet sofa but a storage box, you can put the pet supplies in it. The sofa has a thick cushion, making it very comfortable and soft. 4 legs on the bottom keep cat bed steady also lift puppy bed off floor, makes your pet draft free.