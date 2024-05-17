Marketplace.
image 1 of PawHut Dog Sofa Elevated Pet Chair Cat Couch Hidden Under Seat Storage
image 1 of PawHut Dog Sofa Elevated Pet Chair Cat Couch Hidden Under Seat Storageimage 2 of PawHut Dog Sofa Elevated Pet Chair Cat Couch Hidden Under Seat Storageimage 3 of PawHut Dog Sofa Elevated Pet Chair Cat Couch Hidden Under Seat Storageimage 4 of PawHut Dog Sofa Elevated Pet Chair Cat Couch Hidden Under Seat Storageimage 5 of PawHut Dog Sofa Elevated Pet Chair Cat Couch Hidden Under Seat Storage

PawHut Dog Sofa Elevated Pet Chair Cat Couch Hidden Under Seat Storage

No ratings yet
Write a review

Sold and sent by MH STAR UK LTD

Delivered by post or courier

FREE standard delivery on this product

Find out more about Marketplace

£37.99

£37.99/each

PawHut Dog Sofa Elevated Pet Chair Cat Couch Hidden Under Seat Storage
Treat your pet to the ultimate in relaxation with an elevated dog couch from PawHut. It is made with a wooden frame and is covered with plush fabric. Not only a pet sofa but a storage box, you can put the pet supplies in it. The sofa has a thick cushion, making it very comfortable and soft. 4 legs on the bottom keep cat bed steady also lift puppy bed off floor, makes your pet draft free.
With soft flannelette covering and a soft spongeDetachable and washable Cushion CoverAnti-slip protection for added stability

View all Dog Toys & Accessories

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a Review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here