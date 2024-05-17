PawHut Dog Sofa Bed with Storage Drawer Soft Cushion for Small Dogs Black

Pet's comfort is a top priority - that's why this PawHut pet sofa is the proper choice. Made with a strong wooden frame, it'll fully support small dogs and cats, whilst the high backrest and arms keep them safe and secure. They'll be lying on a thick padded cushion for extra cosiness. A sleek design that compliments your home decor, making it a chic addition. Snug, stable and stylish, it's must-have for pet owners.