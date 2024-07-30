Marketplace.
image 1 of PawHut Retractable Stair Gate for Dogs Mesh Safety Gate - Black
image 1 of PawHut Retractable Stair Gate for Dogs Mesh Safety Gate - Blackimage 2 of PawHut Retractable Stair Gate for Dogs Mesh Safety Gate - Blackimage 3 of PawHut Retractable Stair Gate for Dogs Mesh Safety Gate - Blackimage 4 of PawHut Retractable Stair Gate for Dogs Mesh Safety Gate - Blackimage 5 of PawHut Retractable Stair Gate for Dogs Mesh Safety Gate - Black

PawHut Retractable Stair Gate for Dogs Mesh Safety Gate - Black

No ratings yet
Write a review

Sold and sent by MH STAR UK LTD

Delivered by post or courier

FREE standard delivery on this product

Find out more about Marketplace

£31.99

£31.99/each

PawHut Retractable Stair Gate for Dogs Mesh Safety Gate - Black
Need to keep pets from certain places? This PawHut dog barrier does just that. Suitable for hallways, doorways and staircases, it can extend up to 150cm, whilst the switch makes it easy to lock and unlock. Made from durable aluminium, it stays strong and upright, whilst the PVC can withstand your pet's claws. This puppy gate can be easily moved and folded, so you save space when not in use. Easy to install - you'll have your dog gate set up instantly, so pets stop going to restricted areas.
- One-hand operation, handle for easy grip;- Switch to control the retraction of the pet gate;- Made of aluminium alloy and PVC mesh;

View all Dog Toys & Accessories

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a Review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here