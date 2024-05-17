PawHut 94 cm Wooden Tortoise House Turtle Habitat Small Yellow

Give your tortoise a safe enclosure, with space to roam, thanks to this small house from PawHut. Made from wood, the structure is tough and durable, formed into a two-room design: a private bedroom and a larger outside run. The run is fitted with a metal wire room, creating an open feel and allowing fresh air to flow in and out. Finished with a hinged lid for easy access inside, refilling food, water and other essentials.