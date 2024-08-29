Marketplace.
image 1 of PawHut Hamster Cage with Tubes, Gerbil Cage with Detachable Bottom
image 1 of PawHut Hamster Cage with Tubes, Gerbil Cage with Detachable Bottomimage 2 of PawHut Hamster Cage with Tubes, Gerbil Cage with Detachable Bottomimage 3 of PawHut Hamster Cage with Tubes, Gerbil Cage with Detachable Bottomimage 4 of PawHut Hamster Cage with Tubes, Gerbil Cage with Detachable Bottomimage 5 of PawHut Hamster Cage with Tubes, Gerbil Cage with Detachable Bottom

PawHut Hamster Cage with Tubes, Gerbil Cage with Detachable Bottom

No ratings yet
Write a review

Sold and sent by MH STAR UK LTD

Delivered by post or courier

FREE standard delivery on this product

Find out more about Marketplace

£51.99

£51.99/each

PawHut Hamster Cage with Tubes, Gerbil Cage with Detachable Bottom
Create a safe and active space for your hamster to feel at home with the wheel, tubes, and large size of this PawHut hamster cage for dwarf hamster. With tunnels, three ramps, and four tiers providing plentiful space to hike up, back down, and through the tubing, your hamster will be healthy and happy. Ladders, connecting pipes, an exercise wheel, a hut, a water fountain, and a food dish are included.Suitable for temporary accommodation/sleeping area; capacity dependent on breed and size
A tubing system for more fun;With a running wheel, hut, ramps and food dish;The three doors can be opened for easy access

View all Small Animals

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a Review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here