PawHut Hamster Cage with Tubes, Gerbil Cage with Detachable Bottom

Create a safe and active space for your hamster to feel at home with the wheel, tubes, and large size of this PawHut hamster cage for dwarf hamster. With tunnels, three ramps, and four tiers providing plentiful space to hike up, back down, and through the tubing, your hamster will be healthy and happy. Ladders, connecting pipes, an exercise wheel, a hut, a water fountain, and a food dish are included. Suitable for temporary accommodation/sleeping area; capacity dependent on breed and size