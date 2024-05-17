PawHut Wooden Cat Tree Climbing Tower with Scratching Post Blue

Comfort, luxury and happiness - the things pets will enjoy, thanks to this PawHut cat tree. The ultimate pet haven, it's designed for relaxing, exercising and playing. They'll have a hammock to curl up in or, if they want something higher, a top bed where they can lay and observe their surroundings. Posts are wrapped in sisal, so they can dig and sharpen their claws, whilst the toy ball grabs their attention when feeling playful. Improve their days, filling them with enjoyment and relaxation.