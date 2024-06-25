PawHut Wooden Bird Cage Outdoor Aviary for Finches - Orange

Keep your birds happy in the roomy interior of this outdoor bird aviary, offering a design not only large in its interior but large with its door access. With 2 doors at the front, you'll be able to easily access your birds' food, water, and the inside area. The roofing and materials are tough against weather, and suitable for outdoor use. The pull-out bottom tray makes cleaning quick and simple. Offering strong wire, this large cage for birds from PawHut is made for a better bird home. Suitable for temporary accommodation/sleeping area; capacity dependent on breed and size