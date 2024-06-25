Marketplace.
image 1 of PawHut Wooden Bird Cage Outdoor Aviary for Finches - Orange
image 1 of PawHut Wooden Bird Cage Outdoor Aviary for Finches - Orangeimage 2 of PawHut Wooden Bird Cage Outdoor Aviary for Finches - Orangeimage 3 of PawHut Wooden Bird Cage Outdoor Aviary for Finches - Orangeimage 4 of PawHut Wooden Bird Cage Outdoor Aviary for Finches - Orangeimage 5 of PawHut Wooden Bird Cage Outdoor Aviary for Finches - Orange

PawHut Wooden Bird Cage Outdoor Aviary for Finches - Orange

No ratings yet
Write a review

Sold and sent by MH STAR UK LTD

Delivered by post or courier

FREE standard delivery on this product

Find out more about Marketplace

£65.99

£65.99/each

PawHut Wooden Bird Cage Outdoor Aviary for Finches - Orange
Keep your birds happy in the roomy interior of this outdoor bird aviary, offering a design not only large in its interior but large with its door access. With 2 doors at the front, you'll be able to easily access your birds' food, water, and the inside area. The roofing and materials are tough against weather, and suitable for outdoor use. The pull-out bottom tray makes cleaning quick and simple. Offering strong wire, this large cage for birds from PawHut is made for a better bird home.Suitable for temporary accommodation/sleeping area; capacity dependent on breed and size
- Made of solid fir wood with roof, for outdoors- Vertical design for multiple birds- 2 different sized doors for easy access;

View all Small Animal

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a Review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here