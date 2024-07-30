PawHut 114cm Cat Tree Tower, Climbing Frame with Scratching Posts, Grey

The traditional cat tree, reimagined. Bring this beautiful piece from PawHut into your cat's life. Using tough and durable MDF, it's a four-tier design with a bottom house and three perches - plenty of room to jump, play and keep active. Each perch has a soft cushion for extra snugness. The jute-wrapped posts let them scratch their claws safely, so they won't need to use your furniture. Completed with a large base that keeps it upright, it's the only place they'll want to rest and play.