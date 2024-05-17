PawHut Cat Rest & Play Activity Tree with 2 Scratching Post Cream White

Whether your cat is feeling a bit mischievous or sleepy, this luxury cat tree will fulfill their needs. The frame is made from particle board, ensuring a reliable structure, and it features sisal scratching posts, a sisal scratching platform, two large houses and a large top cushioned perch. It is covered in soft plush, which makes this tree soft and safe for your pet. It's finished with a large base to keep it upright and in place. An activity centre for them to adore all day and night long.