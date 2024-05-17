PawHut Multi Level Cat Tree with Scratching Post, Cat House, Bed - Green

Cats love to play, scratch and nap, and with this PawHut cat tree, they can do it all. Multiple levels for climbing, whilst the scratching posts allow them to dig and sharpen their claws, deterring them from using furniture. When feeling playful, they have a hanging toy ball for fun. Once they're tired, they have a bed, which is washable, where they can lay and observe, or they can relax in the private cat house. A simple way to enhance your pet's quality of life, keeping them cosy and content.