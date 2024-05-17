PawHut 87 cm Cat Tree Tower Activity Centre with Condo Scratcher

Give your furry friends a place of their own with this cat play tower from PawHut! With multiple platforms, your cat can climb, play, rest and more. Features cat condo, bed, perch, scratching post, scratching pad and ball toy. Made of solid particle board to keep stable and covered in soft plush for safety and comfort. Cat scratcher keep cats' claws healthy. Interactive toy add more fun to their playtime while multiple areas to relax. Neutral colour tones fit in with any home's decor.