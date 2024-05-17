PawHut Cat Tree Kitten Tower with Scratching Post Condo Perches Hanging

For cats who love to lounge their way, go for this modern cat tree from PawHut. Over four tiers, there's a mix of perches, a bed and a large house - giving room for more than a pet. The central cat scratching posts are wrapped in sisal rope for them to scratch their claws and keep them sharp. The dangling ball will keep them entertained when you're away. Covered in soft plush, this tall cat tree is a comfortable place they'll adore spending all day on.