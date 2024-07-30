PawHut 124cm Cat Tree with Scratching Post, Bed, Hammock, Platforms

Introducing the PawHut cat tree: a multi-level haven for pets to relax, play and scratch. They'll sink their claws into the scratching posts, so they won't use and ruin your furniture. The hanging toy ball grabs their attention, satisfying their hunting instincts - perfect for when alone and feeling playful. To relax, they have a cosy hammock, a private house and a top perch, giving them plenty of options. Elevate their comfort and well-being, ensuring endless happiness for your beloved pet.