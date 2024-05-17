PawHut Outdoor Dog Kennel, Metal Dog Run with Canopy, M

Need a safe and secure spot for pets? This PawHut dog kennel, made with a durable steel frame, is the perfect option. Wide and spacious, it's a comfortable space for playing, roaming and resting; plus, you can attach extra kennels to create even more space. The slanted roof provides shelter and shade- perfect for all weather conditions and suitable for outside. Finished with lockable doors for added safety, you'll have peace of mind, knowing nothing can get in or out.