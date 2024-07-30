Pawhut Wooden Dog Crate Medium Cage Side Table, Lockable Door, Grey

A PawHut dog cage fused with a side table - your pet has a comfortable spot to rest, whilst you have a spacious and stylish tabletop to display your favourite pieces. Its all-grey design can blend with any decor. It has a front door for easy access and there's a lock, so they'll remain put - you can leave them unattended. The diagonal wooden bars ensure they're secure and keeps their area ventilated. Made from durable fir wood, it is suitable for daily use. Suitable for temporary accommodation/sleeping area; capacity dependent on breed and size