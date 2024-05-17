PawHut Natural Wicker Cat Basket with Mat Handle Kitten cat Bed Cat

Give your cat the VIP treatment during their outdoor travels with this cat wicker basket from PawHut. Spacious in design, measuring 28x37cm to give your pet an abundance of room to rest comfortably, hand woven and non-toxic wicker forms the main body in a tunnel shape. With a metal wire door on the outside with secure buckle fastenings, this pet carrier is completed with a plush padded cushion inside and a lift-up handle to carry as smooth as possible.