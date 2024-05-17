Marketplace.
image 1 of PawHut Natural Wicker Cat Basket with Mat Handle Kitten cat Bed Cat
image 1 of PawHut Natural Wicker Cat Basket with Mat Handle Kitten cat Bed Catimage 2 of PawHut Natural Wicker Cat Basket with Mat Handle Kitten cat Bed Catimage 3 of PawHut Natural Wicker Cat Basket with Mat Handle Kitten cat Bed Catimage 4 of PawHut Natural Wicker Cat Basket with Mat Handle Kitten cat Bed Catimage 5 of PawHut Natural Wicker Cat Basket with Mat Handle Kitten cat Bed Cat

PawHut Natural Wicker Cat Basket with Mat Handle Kitten cat Bed Cat

No ratings yet
Write a review

Sold and sent by MH STAR UK LTD

Delivered by post or courier

FREE standard delivery on this product

Find out more about Marketplace

£30.99

£30.99/each

PawHut Natural Wicker Cat Basket with Mat Handle Kitten cat Bed Cat
Give your cat the VIP treatment during their outdoor travels with this cat wicker basket from PawHut. Spacious in design, measuring 28x37cm to give your pet an abundance of room to rest comfortably, hand woven and non-toxic wicker forms the main body in a tunnel shape. With a metal wire door on the outside with secure buckle fastenings, this pet carrier is completed with a plush padded cushion inside and a lift-up handle to carry as smooth as possible.
Spacious tunnel to ensure cat comfortablyNatural wicker body protect your cat insideSoft inner pillow in a white finish

View all Cat Toys & Accessories

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a Review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here