Marketplace.
image 1 of PawHut 4 in 1 Pet Carrier On Wheels for Cats XS Dogs, Grey
image 1 of PawHut 4 in 1 Pet Carrier On Wheels for Cats XS Dogs, Greyimage 2 of PawHut 4 in 1 Pet Carrier On Wheels for Cats XS Dogs, Greyimage 3 of PawHut 4 in 1 Pet Carrier On Wheels for Cats XS Dogs, Greyimage 4 of PawHut 4 in 1 Pet Carrier On Wheels for Cats XS Dogs, Greyimage 5 of PawHut 4 in 1 Pet Carrier On Wheels for Cats XS Dogs, Grey

PawHut 4 in 1 Pet Carrier On Wheels for Cats XS Dogs, Grey

No ratings yet
Write a review

Sold and sent by MH STAR UK LTD

Delivered by post or courier

FREE standard delivery on this product

Find out more about Marketplace

£40.99

£40.99/each

PawHut 4 in 1 Pet Carrier On Wheels for Cats XS Dogs, Grey
Need to travel with pets? Make it simple for both with this PawHut 4 in 1 pet carrier, which can also be used as a trolley, sling carrier and car seat - ideal for any occasion. It comes with a handle to push along, whilst pets relax comfortably on the soft bed, enjoying the fresh air breeze through the mesh windows, keeping them cool. Made with oxford fabric, it's a durable piece that withstands scratches. When finished, fold it up and store away, ready for your next outing.
Features one-button telescopic handleMade with Oxford fabric and sprayed meshMesh windows for ventilation and easy visibility

View all Dog Toys & Accessories

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a Review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here