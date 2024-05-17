PawHut 4 in 1 Pet Carrier On Wheels for Cats XS Dogs, Grey

Need to travel with pets? Make it simple for both with this PawHut 4 in 1 pet carrier, which can also be used as a trolley, sling carrier and car seat - ideal for any occasion. It comes with a handle to push along, whilst pets relax comfortably on the soft bed, enjoying the fresh air breeze through the mesh windows, keeping them cool. Made with oxford fabric, it's a durable piece that withstands scratches. When finished, fold it up and store away, ready for your next outing.