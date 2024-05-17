PawHut Collapsible Dog Crate Foldable Pet Carrier for Cats Small Dog

Struggle to travel with pets? With this PawHut cat travel carrier, you'll struggle no more. Its adjustable strap goes over your shoulder, so it's much easier carrying cats or mini-sized dogs. Three doors for easy access - they'll enter a spacious area, relaxing on a soft cushion whilst the air flows through the mesh window to keep them cool. It's simple to fold and comes with a bag, saving storage space. Not just for travelling, it can be used at home - a place for pets to lounge.