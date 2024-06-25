Marketplace.
Grafix Beat The Buzzzzz Game
A fabulous game of skill that may well have you tearing your hair out! Can you beat the buzz with your steady hand? Pass the wand around the crazy space alien maze being careful not to touch the wire. If you do it's game over... Includes: Wire platform, wand, shield, 4 x coloured obstacles, sticker sheet and instructions Requires: 2 x 1.5 volt AA batteries (not included) Suitable for ages 5 years +

