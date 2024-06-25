Marketplace.
Grafix Super Duper Activity Book
This well made A4 Children's "Super-Duper" activity book (297mm x 210mm) comes with a very colourful and solid gloss laminated protective front and back cover. Inside there are massive 80 sheets of activity pages with lots of different activites such as spot the difference, art skills and copying, colouring, matching pairs, crosswords, letter association and much much more. Perfect bound into booklet format on the long edge (297mm) for quality and durability. Along with providing hours of fun, this book will also be educational, promote creativity, problem solving, thinking skills and eye coordination. Great to use at home, school, travelling and on holiday.

