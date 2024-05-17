Grafix 8 Puzzle Collection

If you're unhappy with any Marketplace product, you can request a return and refund online within 30 days. Then you'll need to send your order back to the Marketplace partner. You can't return Marketplace products to a Tesco store. Find out more about returns

Enjoy piecing together these puzzles which feature some exciting characters, with this fun 8-in-1 jigsaw puzzle Collection. Includes: 1 x 45 piece Fairy puzzle 1 x 45 piece Circus puzzle 1 x 45 piece Children's Playground puzzle 1 x 45 piece Dinosaurs puzzle 1 x 45 piece Underwater puzzle 1 x 45 piece Airport puzzle 1 x 45 piece Farm puzzle 1 x 45 piece Zoo puzzle This puzzle set is the perfect way to teach youngsters problem solving, whilst having fun discovering their favorite adventures.

