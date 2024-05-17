Marketplace.
image 1 of PawHut Enclosed Cat Litter Tray with Lid, Front Entry, Scoop, Brush
image 1 of PawHut Enclosed Cat Litter Tray with Lid, Front Entry, Scoop, Brushimage 2 of PawHut Enclosed Cat Litter Tray with Lid, Front Entry, Scoop, Brushimage 3 of PawHut Enclosed Cat Litter Tray with Lid, Front Entry, Scoop, Brushimage 4 of PawHut Enclosed Cat Litter Tray with Lid, Front Entry, Scoop, Brushimage 5 of PawHut Enclosed Cat Litter Tray with Lid, Front Entry, Scoop, Brush

PawHut Enclosed Cat Litter Tray with Lid, Front Entry, Scoop, Brush

No ratings yet
Write a review

Sold and sent by MH STAR UK LTD

Delivered by post or courier

FREE standard delivery on this product

Find out more about Marketplace

£29.99

£29.99/each

PawHut Enclosed Cat Litter Tray with Lid, Front Entry, Scoop, Brush
Cats enjoy privacy when littering, so they'll love this PawHut hooded cat litter tray. They'll use the front to get in, then leave through the top exit - it's as easy as that. The top section has cleverly placed holes to prevent litter spillage, so you won't have to constantly clean mess. Plus, there's a pull-out tray and a scoop for simple maintenance. Its enclosed design will have feline friends feeling safe and cosy. A wonderful and secure space, elevating your pet's litter experience.
Convenient accessEffortless cleaningCompact and easy-to-store design

View all Cat Toys & Accessories

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a Review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here