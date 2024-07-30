Nicky Clarke Classic Compact Rollers v2

The perfect compact roller set for a globetrotting stylist or a holiday daydreamer sat at their dressing table. The Classic rollers include 12 heated rollers with easy-to-use clips with a handy travel bag, making it ideal for when you are on the go.

You can heat up to 6 rollers at a time in 10 minutes and the ionic technology gives you smooth, long-lasting curls with minimal frizz.