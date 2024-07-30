Marketplace.
image 1 of Nicky Clarke Frizz Control Hair Dryer
image 1 of Nicky Clarke Frizz Control Hair Dryerimage 2 of Nicky Clarke Frizz Control Hair Dryerimage 3 of Nicky Clarke Frizz Control Hair Dryer

Nicky Clarke Frizz Control Hair Dryer

No ratings yet
Write a review

Sold and sent by Clever Stuff International Ltd

Delivered by post or courier
FREE delivery for:
Find out more about Marketplace
*Eligible products only. £50 total excludes delivery cost, products that need specialist delivery and Tesco grocery order cost

£39.99

£39.99/each

Nicky Clarke Frizz Control Hair Dryer
Enjoy a beautiful frizz-free finish as you style your hair with the Frizz Control Dryer. The powerful 2200W hairdryer features Ionic technology to help you create smooth and sleek salon ready hair at home. Perfect for creative styling with volume this dryer gives you maximum control with minimum frizz.
2200w lightweight motorIonic technologyTurbo shot button

View all Haircare & Styling

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a Review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here