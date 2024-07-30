Nicky Clarke Frizz Control Straightener

Create a beautiful, frizz-free finish with the powerful Nicky Clarke frizz control straighteners. The Nicky Clarke Frizz Control Straightener is ideal for creative styling with maximum control and minimum frizz. The straightener’s ionic technology will fight frizz while the ceramic plates allow you to create style that stays put.

Tourmaline-coated plates provide a source of negative ions that help lock moisture into hair, preventing the high levels of heat damage caused by most straighteners.